The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
April 7
High Country Seafood, located at 215 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for for improperly maintained installed physical facilities. High Country Seafood received a 96.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
April 14
Generations Ashe Kitchen, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper separation of packaged and unpackaged food, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly maintaining and using ware-washing facilities and a one-point demerit for improper backflow of installed plumbing. Generations Ashe Kitchen received a 97 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 Highway 16 & 221 North in Jefferson received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunch area received a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for light bulbs and protective shielding not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Mountain View School Cafeteria received a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.