The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Feb. 8
Ingles Deli 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A' grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for equipment, food and non-contact food surfaces not being approved, cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used. Ingles Deli 82 received a 94 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
