The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Nov. 9
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 N.C. 88 West in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention. Copper Mine Grill received a 95 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 12
Craft Bistro, located at 8 Main Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for not having a consumer advisory on the menu, a one-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Craft Bistro received a 96 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 13
Coffee House 903, located at 21 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for improper hand washing, a one-point demerit for not following food timing procedures, a half-point demerit for improper wiping cloth use, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Coffee House 903 received a 95 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Home Slice, located at 111A North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Home Slice received a 99 in its previous inspection.
Mike’s Community Mart, located at 203 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use items, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage receptacles and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Mike’s Community Mart received a 93 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
