The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen
140 Government Circle, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 99
The kitchen received a half-point demerit for shelving where the trash can is stored having an accumulation of food crumbs. Metal pans are stored very close to the dirty shelving.The kitchen received a half-point demerit for needing more frequent and thorough cleaning of dry storage room floors, especially underneath storage.
The Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen received scores of 98 and 99.5 on two previous inspections.
Boondocks
108 South Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 94.5
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cleaning of food-contact surfaces. The ice machine had significant buildup in the corners and should be cleaned and sanitized to prevent buildup from dripping into the ice. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures. Green beans stored in a deep plastic container in walk in cooler still measured 47-48 degrees in center after being cooked and cooled the previous night. The food was disposed of. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for two drinks with lids and straws stored in the middle shelf of the prep line and an open energy drink can on the bottom shelf with no lid or straw. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper food cooling methods used. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for food improperly cooked for hot holding. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for equipment needing repairs or replaced. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for facilities needing to be better cleaned and maintained.
Boondocks received scores of 94.5 and 92.5 on two previous inspections.
CJ’s Grocery
9270 N.C. Highway 194, Lansing
Grade: A
Score: 95
The store received a 1.5-point demerit for improper food separation. Ground beef and tenderized pork chops were in close proximity to one another in the merchandise display case. The store received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. The store received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use or single-service articles. The store received a half-point demerit for equipment, food and non-contact food surfaces needing cleaned or repaired. The store received a half-point demerit for non-food contact surfaces needing to be cleaned. The store received a half-point demerit for physical facilities needing to be better cleaned or repaired.
CJ’s Grocery received scores of 97.5 and 97 on two previous inspections.
El Trompo
676 South Main Street, Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 93.5
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for food-contact surfaces needing to be cleaned. Two dicers in clean utensil area had dried bits of onion or garlic on crevices of the blades. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for Food Protection Manager Certificate having expired for the person in charge. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for the person in charge not having a valid Food Protection Manager Certificate or being able to correctly answer 17 food safety questions. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for not having containers of chemicals including sanitizers labeled with the common name of their contents. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for pest control. The inspection noted some dried mouse droppings on shelves for chemical storage in room near hot water heater. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for the hot water being turned off at one of the comp sinks. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for facilities needing proper maintenance or repairs.
El Trompo received scores of 92 and 88 on two previous inspections.
Forest Ridge Kitchen
151 Village Park Drive, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 98.5
The kitchen received a 1-point demerit for not storing food at least six inches above the floor. During the inspection a box of spinach and box of potatoes were stored directly on the floor in the walk in cooler. The kitchen received a half-point demerit for cleaning and repairs needed to equipment, food and non-food contact surfaces.
Forest Ridge Kitchen received scores of 98.5 and 98.5 on two previous inspections.
Havana Cafe
109 Backstreet, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 98
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improperly separated and protected foods. There were pre-portioned raw hamburger patties stored next to a sheet pan of plantains in freezer. Same freezer had a package of bread stored directly on top of a package of raw steak. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating/tasting/drinking or tobacco use. One employee drink was stored on ledge above steam table and one on ledge slightly above prep cooler.
Havana Cafe received scores of 96 and 95 on two previous inspections.
KFC/Taco Bell
51 Beaver Creek School Road, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 96
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for paper towels missing from the front of the hand washing sink. The restaurant received a 1-point demerit for plumbing repairs and services needed. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for facilities needing proper maintenance or repairs.
KFC/Taco Bell received scores of 96 and 97 on two previous inspections.
The Tavern
203 East First Street, West Jefferson
Grade: A
Score: 96
The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper separation of foods. Noted a few containers of sliced lemons stored in box with unwashed lemons. Also a few boxes of unwashed produce stored on side of cooler with ready to eat foods. The restaurant received a 1.5-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Items in bottom section of the two door upright cooler were above 41 degrees. Food was discarded. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for multiple pans in clean utensil area being stacked wet. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for repairs or replacements needed for equipment, food and non-food contact surfaces.
The Tavern received scores of 97 and 96.5 on two recent inspections.
