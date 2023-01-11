The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Cruisers American Grill, located at 658 S Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of ware-washing facilities. Cruisers American Grill received a 97 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Pie On The Mountain, located at 9360 NC Highway 194 in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Pie On The Mountain received a 97.50 and a 97 on its previous two inspections.
Ramblin Poppy Meat Market, located at 106 N Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for having house and fruit flies present on site, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Ramblin Poppy Meat Market received a 97 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Village Inn Pizza, located at 432 East 2nd Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for using improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Village Inn Pizza received a 94 and a 93.50 on its previous two inspections.
