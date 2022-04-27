The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 14
Food Lion Deli 156, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleaning of physical facilities installed. Food Lion Deli received a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Generations Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care, located at 182 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received a final score of 98 on its recent inspection. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for not having facilities conveniently located, clean and in good repair and a one-point demerit for not having medication carts clean, sharps containers affixed and food and utensils handled properly. Generations Ashe Assisted Living & Memory Care received a 98 and a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
April 18
The Log House Uptown, located at 117 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces properly cleaned and sanitized, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleaning of physical facilities installed. The Log House Uptown received a 92.50 and a 93 on its previous two inspections.
