The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 Highway 16 and 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The public school cafeteria received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Mountain View School Cafeteria received a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery, located at 108 South Third Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC present who demonstrated knowledge and performed duties, a one-point demerit for having no certified food protection manager on site, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and/or use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. New River Brewing Taproom & Eatery received a 95.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Sheets Grocery, located at 3350 NC Highway 16 South in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93 on its recent inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC present who demonstrated knowledge and performed duties, a one-point demerit for having no certified protection manager on site, a two-point demerit for not preventing bare hand contact with ready to eat foods and a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Sheets Grocery received a 94 and a 92 on its previous two inspections.
