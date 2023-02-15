The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria received a 96 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
Hardee’s of Jefferson, located at 799 E Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper design, construction, and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse. Hardee’s of Jefferson received a 99 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Miller’s Country Store, located at 2144 NC Highway 88 in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent health inspection. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Miller’s Country Store received a 96.50 and a 96 on its previous two inspections.
O’s Thai Express, located at 19 East Ashe Street, Suite F, in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils and a one-point demerit for improper backflow devices. O’s Thai Express received a 97 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Walmart Deli, located at 1489 Mount Jefferson Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent health inspection. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Walmart Deli received a 97 on its previous two inspections.
