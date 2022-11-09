The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking and/or tobacco use. Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen received a 99 on its previous two inspections.
Ashe Outreach Kitchen, located at 11719 NC Highway 88 West in Creston, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper procedures and records, a one-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Ashe Outreach Kitchen received a 95.50 and a 91.50 on its previous two inspections.
Boondocks Brewing Catering Unit 1, located at 108 S Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The mobile food stand received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking and/or tobacco use and a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances. Boondocks Brewing Catering Unit 1 received a 98.50 on its previous inspection.
Millers Country Store #2, located at 14226 Highway 194 North in Lansing, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking and/or tobacco use, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Millers Country Store #2 received an 84.50 and a 91 on its previous two inspections.
Oshu House, located at 920 S Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking and/or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils. Oshu House received a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
Ridgecrest 1, located at 310 Locust Street in West Jefferson, received a final score of 12 on its recent inspection. The residential care establishment received a seven-point demerit for storing food and beverages on floor, not having a refrigerator thermometer on site and improper thawing methods used, a one-point demerit for having cracked light shields in kitchen and unclean blades of ceiling fans in dining room and a four-point demerit for having drain flies on site and improper closing of doors to prevent insects and rodents from entering the premises. Ridgecrest 1 received a nine and a 12 on its previous two inspections.
Willow Place Group Home, located at 407 Poplar Drive in West Jefferson, received a final score of eight on its recent inspection. The residential care establishment received a two-point violation for inadequate toilet, lavatory and bathing facilities in regards to keeping fixtures clean and in good repair, a two-point demerit for improper organization in rooms, a two-point demerit for improper cleaning and repair of walls and ceilings and a two-point demerit for improper cleaning and repair of lighting and ventilation. Willow Place Group Home received an 11 on its previous two inspections.
