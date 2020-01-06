The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected four times per year, based on risk frequency.
Dec. 30, 2019
Backstreet Subs, located at 209 Backstreet in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. This was Backstreet Subs' first inspection.
Dec. 31, 2019
Ingles Deli 82, located at 60 Ashemont Drive in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean dumpster area. Ingles Deli 82 received a 92.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Riverside Inc., located at 9253 Old N.C. 16 in Crumpler, received a "B" grade and a final score of 86.5. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for not having hand soap at staff hand wash sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a two-point demerit for not complying with HACCP plan rules, a two-point demerit for dried mouse droppings present, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Riverside Inc. received a 90 in its previous two inspections.
