The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
July 7
Winner's Circle, located at 825 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Winner's Circle received a 94 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
July 8
El Trompo, located at 676 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee belongings placement, a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. El Trompo received a 91 in each of previous two inspections.
July 10
Boondocks Brewing Brew Haus, located at 302 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Boondocks Brewing Brew Haus received a 92.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Whistle Stop Cafe, located at 4969 N.C. 88 West in Warrensville, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper timing procedures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Whistle Stop Cafe received a 97.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.