The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
July 27
Monte D Ray, located at 1447 Mt. Jefferson Road Unit C in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for uncovered garbage receptacles. Monte D Ray received a 94 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
July 28
Cocina Mexicana La Chatis, located at 419 East Main Street Unit 1, in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Cocina Mexicana La Chatis received a 95.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
July 31
Millers Country Store, located at 2144 N.C. 88 West in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 91. The food stand received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for inadequate hot water. Millers Country Store received a 91 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Sweets and Spirits, located at 234 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having paper towels at a handsink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for not having test strips. This was Sweets and Spirits' first inspection.
