The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate temperature control and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Ashe Memorial Hospital Cafeteria received a 96.50 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Monte D Rey, located at 1447 Mt. Jefferson Road Unit C in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for microbial growth in ice machine, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for not keeping non-food contact surfaces cleaned properly and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Monte D Rey received a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Morchella Provisions, located at 247 Mt. Jefferson State Park Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having food in good conditions, safe and unadulterated, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for not keeping food-contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized properly and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Morchella Provisions received a 96 and a 98 on its previous two inspections.
Plaza Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a two-point demerit for having insects and rodents on site, a one-point demerit for not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage and display, a one-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths and a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Plaza Del Sol received an 85 and a 93.50 on its previous two inspections.
Speedway 7910, located at 328 Second Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on site, a one-point demerit for not having an up-to-date employee health agreement, a half-point demerit for not having procedures for vomiting and diarrheal events, a one-point demerit for inaccessibility to hand washing sinks, a one-pint demerit for having unauthorized insects and rodents on site, a half-point demerit for improper storage and use of single-use and single-service articles, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for not having proper back-flow devices, a half-point demerit for improper disposal of garbage and refuse, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Speedway 7910 received a 93.50 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
