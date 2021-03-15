The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
March 4
Copper Mine Grill, located at 7157 NC Hwy 88 East in Laurel Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for maintenance and cleaning of installed physical facilities. Copper Mine Grill received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
March 8
Coffee House 903, located at 21 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson,received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for improper staff hand washing, a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper TPHC procedures, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for maintenance and cleaning of installed physical facilities.Coffee House 903 received a 93 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
March 9
Hardees 1502772, located at 799 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final grade of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a one-point demerit for improper plumbing or back flow devices. Hardees 1502772 received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Rodie’s Parkway Restaurant, located at 246 JW Luke Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final grade of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand washing sinks, a one-point demerit for repair and proper adjustment of equipment, a one-point demerit for maintenance and cleaning of installed physical facilities and a one-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Rodie’s Parkway Restaurant received a 94 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
March 12
Oshu House, located at 920 S Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for not having a food temperature measuring device, a half-point demerit for improper use or storage of wiping cloths, a one-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils and a one-point demerit for equipment maintenance and unapproved or unclean non-food contact surfaces. Oshu House received a 97.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
