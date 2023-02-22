The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Bobby D’s Restaurant, located at 588 South Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent health inspection. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper storage, drying and handling of utensils, equipment and linens. Bobby D’s Restaurant received a 97 and a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks, located at 9930 NC Highway 16 South in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent health inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for improper labeling of food, a one-point demerit for having mouse droppings on site and a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks received a 94.50 and a 94 on its previous two inspections.
Mountain View School Cafeteria, located at 2789 Highway 16 & 221 North in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent health inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention during food preparation, storage and display and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Mountain View School Cafeteria received a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.