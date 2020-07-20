The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
July 14
Ashe Outreach Kitchen, located at 11719 N.C. 88 West in Creston, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Ashe Outreach Kitchen received a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sollie B's, located at 8970 N.C. 94 North in Lansing, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils.
July 17
Country House Restaurant, located at 9187 N.C. 194 North in Lansing, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Country House Restaurant received a 93.5 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Home Slice, located at 111A North Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces.
