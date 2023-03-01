The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Ashe County High School Cafeteria, located at 184 Campus Drive in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The public school lunch cafeteria received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Ashe County High School Cafeteria received a 98 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Ashe Memorial Hospital, located at 200 Hospital Avenue in Jefferson, received a final score of 97 on its recent inspection. The hospital received a one-point demerit for having chipping paint and dings in walls in several areas, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper location of hand-washing facilities and a half-point demerit for not having furnishings clean and in good repair. Ashe Memorial Hospital received a 96.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meats, located at 733 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.50 on its recent inspection. The meat market received a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand-washing sinks and a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces. Food Lion Meats received a 99 and a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Generations Ashe Kitchen, located at 180 Chattyrob Lane in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98 on its recent inpsection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of warewashing facilities. Generations Ashe Kitchen received a 98.50 on its previous two inspections.
Historic Glendale Springs Inn Restaurant, located at 7414 NC Highway 16 in Glendale Springs, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use.
Just Wing It, located at the High Country Commercial Kitchen at 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson, received a final score of 95.50 on its recent inspection. The mobile food establishment received a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand-washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper storage and use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and use of warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for inadequate pressure of hot and cold water. Just Wing It received a 99 on its previous inspection.
KFC and Taco Bell, located at 51 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. KFC and Taco Bell received a 97 and a 96.50 on its previous two inspections.
Oshu House, located at 920 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its previous two inspections. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use, a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand-washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces. Oshu House received a 96.50 and a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
Peoples Drug Store, located at 423 East Second Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.50. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cleaning of non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. Peoples Drug Store received a 96.50 and a 97.50 on its previous two inspections.
River House Restaurant, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment and food and non-food contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cleanliness of non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities. River House Restaurant received a 96 and a 94.50 on its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.