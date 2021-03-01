The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year.
Feb. 19
Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen, located at 140 Government Circle in Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods. Ashe County Detention Center Kitchen received a 99 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Mountain Aire Seafood and Steaks, located at 9930 NC Hwy 16 South in West Jefferson, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly identification, storage or usage of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for insects or rodents being present and a half-point demerit for installation, maintenance and cleaning of physical facilities.
