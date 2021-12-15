The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 3
Morchella Provisions, located at 247 Mt. Jefferson State Park Road in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received and one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact surfaces being improperly cleaned and sanitized, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Morchella Provisions received a 98 on its previous inspection.
Osaka, located at 1400 Mt. Jefferson Road Unit 5 in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand washing sinks, a one-point demerit for food not being in good condition, safe and unadulterated, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact surfaces being improperly cleaned and sanitized, a two-point demerit for insects and rodents being present in regards to unauthorized animals, a half-point demerit for improper use and storage of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for improper design, construction and use of equipment, food and non-food contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper maintenance and cleanliness of physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements in designated areas of use. Osaka received a 90.50 and a 91 on its previous two inspections.
