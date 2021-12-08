The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency, and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356, Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Nov. 29
Hillbilly Grill, located at 601 South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for having no PIC present which demonstrates knowledge and performs duties, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for improper eating, tasting or tobacco use, a one-and-a-half point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cleaning and sanitization of food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Hillbilly Grill received a 91.50 and a 93.50 on its previous two inspections.
Plaza Del Sol, located at 777 East Main Street in Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.50 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a PIC present that demonstrates knowledge and performs duties, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for improper supply and accessibility of hand-washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used in adequate equipment for temperature control and a half-point demerit for improper maintenance, installation and cleanliness of physical facilities. Plaza Del Sol received a 93 and a 92 on its previous two inspections.
Dec. 1
Craft Bistro, located at 8 Main Street in West Jefferson, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96 on its recent inspection. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper separation and protection of food, and one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for approved thawing methods used. Craft Bistro received a 96.50 and a 95 on its previous two inspections.
