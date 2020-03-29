The following information was provided by Appalachian Health Care. Mobile food facilities are inspected one to four times per year, based on risk frequency.
March 13
Kalman's Bon Appetit, located at 198 Church Meadows Way in Fleetwood, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The mobile food facility received a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles. Kalman's Bon Appetit received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
