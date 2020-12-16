JEFFERSON — The Ashe Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and Amelia “Mia” McNeill held a ribbon cutting for “Mia’s Mark,” a quaint boutique and salon located in downtown Jefferson, on Dec. 9. On that windy, yet beautiful morning, McNeill and the community were bustling with excitement as they were able to explore and become acquainted with the new business.
Mia McNeill, born and raised in Ashe County, had always dreamed of opening her own salon ever since she found a passion for cosmetology in her early childhood.
“I knew I wanted to do hair for a really long time,” said McNeill. “When I figured out that you had to go to school for it, in middle school, is whenever I was for sure I was going to do it. This is my calling.”
Starting her cosmetology career in high school through the Wilkes Community College program, Mia began her career and has been in the profession for 10 years. Working at other salons in the county, she gained the experience she needed to finally open her own business in September 2019. In mid-November 2020, she expanded her business and opened up a boutique, consisting of women’s clothing, shoes and a variety of jewelry. She supplies her products through wholesale and online shops.
“I got to expand for my boutique which I think goes hand in hand with hair,” McNeill stated. “I just wanted to have a place where people had fun and felt confident and good about themselves.”
In the midst of COVID-19, Mia and her fellow hairstylist, Farren Phillips, are constantly sanitizing the store and their stations. They wear their masks and stay socially distanced to make sure to decrease the spread of germs. In cosmetology school, both stylists went through sanitation training, which McNeill claimed went hand in hand with North Carolina’s current regulations. Her business, despite the current situation, has been booming.
Kitty Honeycutt, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce said, “We admire you having to be inventive and being able to establish your dream. So wonderful.”
The salon comes with many services, such as haircuts and dyes, facials, eyelash extensions, lifts and pedicures. As McNeill’s mother, Cherie Baldwin got her pedicure treatment, she beamed with pride and joy as her daughter was able to fulfill her lifetime dream.
“I feel very blessed and I am very, very proud of her,” said Baldwin.
Mia’s Mark is located at 501 E. Main St. Unit B, Jefferson. To shop Mia’s boutique, visit www.shopmiasmark.square.site/. To book an appointment or to gather more information, visit @Mia’s Mark on Facebook or call (336) 406-8943.
