ASHE COUNTY — The month of August proved to be a memorable one for realtors in the High Country, according to the High Country Association of Realtors.
A total of 279 homes, worth $91.78 million, were sold in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. The median price of $240,000 was two percent higher than August, 2018.
Ashe felt the realty boom of August, setting a two-year high for the month with 44 listings selling for $13.73 million. The 44 listings sold is the highest since October, 2017.
The median sold price last month was $248,750, the highest for any month since February 2018 ($267,000).
