ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting was held Wednesday, June 17, where they elected new board members, awarded scholarships and honors and celebrated the Chamber’s year. Instead of the usual, large celebration, this year’s meeting was conducted via Zoom video call, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting was sponsored by LifeStore, with president and CEO Bob Washburn thanking the employees of the Chamber for their hard work through difficult times.
Chamber Board Chairman Andy Guion introduced the meeting, welcoming everyone in attendance while also speaking proudly about how the Chamber has worked with local businesses during the pandemic. He added the education committee’s work has allowed the Chamber to hand out a record number of scholarships this year.
The Chamber announced the awarding of 10 scholarships to Ashe County seniors, totaling $14,500. The scholarships, as well as awards presented later in the meeting, were done with pre-recorded videos produced by Germain Media.
Kayla Bare received the Jerry Absher Memorial Scholarship for $1,000, Leah Harrold was given the Cabot Hamilton Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 and Isaac Miller and Janie Solis-Ledezma each received Keith and Sarah Reeves Scholarships for $1,000. The chamber handed out five additional scholarships for $1,000 each to Karoline Keith, Cierra Burgess, Gabe Powers, Shaylyn Ramirez and Hallie Treva. Finally, the L. Coulter Foundation scholarship for $5,000, given by Laura Jones of Saloon Studios, was awarded to Blake Lacroix.
Next up were awards for the nonprofit of the year and the Cabot Hamilton Community Advocacy Award.
Dr. Cameron Current presented the nonprofit of the year award, which went to the Ashe County Sharing Center.
“This year, as many families in our communities are dealing with many financial setbacks, the demand for our most basic need has increased. Residents in our community who are normally able to provide for their family are without work, all families had to stay home more and all senior citizen meal sites were closed,” Current said. He added that despite the obstacles in their way, the sharing center continued to work and help out many families in the area.
The second honor, the Cabot Hamilton Community Advocacy Award, is named for Cabot Hamilton, who served as the Chamber’s executive director for eight years before his death in December 2016 at the age of 74. Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt said the award goes to someone in Ashe County who puts others above themselves, and continues the work of helping the community that Hamilton strived for.
Presented by Karen Powell, this year’s award went to Don and MaryAnne Moore, owners of the West Jefferson McDonald’s. Powell said the Moores are “synonymous with what makes our county so unique.” She said the couple are being honored for their engagements in activities that benefit Ashe County, provided leadership with local organizations, mentored youth through the boy scouts, career day programs and other groups and the many other ways they have made positive impacts in the lives of Ashe citizens.
“We could not be more humbled and honored in being recognized. We love Ashe County; we’re so glad we found our way here to build our business, to raise our family and to give back to the community,” MaryAnne Moore said.
The meeting then shifted to the approval of new board members for the year. Guion took a moment to thank and honor board members who were on expiring terms, including former Arts Council Executive Director Jane Lonon and former Ashe Memorial Hospital CEO Laura Lambeth. The Chamber members then approved the additions of First Baptist Church of West Jefferson’s Michael Lea, Mary Kay’s Rita Schaefer, Dr. Cameron Current of Current Chiropractic, Tracy Tullish of Go Postal, Steve Katz of United Chemi-Con and Lambeth’s successor at AMH, Brian Yates.
After approving the board members, there were some door prizes with gifts provided by Chamber members, before the meeting was adjourned.
