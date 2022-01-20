WEST JEFFERSON — On Thursday, Jan. 20, the West Jefferson Police Department issued a search warrant for Backyard Convenience after numerous complaints and suspicions.
At around 12 p.m. on Thursday, the convenience store was searched by West Jefferson Police along with North Carolina's Alcohol Law Enforcement ), the lead enforcement agency for the state's alcoholic beverage control, lottery and tobacco laws.
Upon searching the premises, police said they found illegal gaming machines used for gambling, illegal substances and cash from the games.
Complaints had been made prior to the raid involving the gambling machines and product selling to those underage, according to police.
WJPD Chief of Police Brad Jordan said they had started an investigation in order to obtain a warrant.
"We contacted ALE and they started an investigation with us," said Jordan. "We served a warrant and seized cash from the games and some illegal substances that the store is not allowed to sell."
No updates have been given on when the store will reopen. At this time, no arrests have been made, according to police.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to update as more information is provided.
