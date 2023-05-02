Becky Absher accepts the 2023 Small Business of the Year Award from last year’s winner Julie Wyatt, owner of Village Florist. Absher is pictured here with her daughters Allison Langdon and Paige Fairchild.
JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce hosted their Small Business of the Year lunch at Jefferson Landing on April 26. This year’s award-winning business was Becky & Company.
Owner Becky Absher was moved to tears when her business was announced as this year’s winner. Becky & Company originally started out as a salon in the basement of her home. The salon has since found its own home in Jefferson, and she has expanded her business interests to include Sisters on Main, a retail store with two locations that offers a wide variety of clothes, jewelry, gifts and home decor items.
Absher, along with her daughters, Paige Fairchild and Allison Langdon, were on hand to accept the award presented by last year’s winner Julie Wyatt, owner of Village Florist in Jefferson.
“I didn’t go to college, I was taught at a young age how to work. That’s what I did and I am lucky, so if I could make the whole world more beautiful, I would. This means so much to me,” Absher said.
Prior to the award being presented, event attendees got a chance to hear from keynote speaker Charlie Brady, the Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Conservancy.
Brady highlighted the positive impacts that Ashe County and the High Country as a whole receive from outdoor recreation, such as hiking and fishing, and from land conservation. Everything from economic impact to the mental and physical health of the people that live here.
“I will always say that the people of Ashe County are your greatest resource, but a lot of people are here because of these natural resources,” Brady said. “Our work at Blue Ridge Conservancy is really about building healthy, interconnected communities, and that makes good economic sense. We believe that merely protecting land isn’t always enough. We want to conserve lands to benefit everyone so that our communities thrive.”
