GLENDALE SPRINGS — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held its October Member Blast at the Blue Ridge Theater and Events Center in Glendale Springs Thursday, Oct. 17.
The member blasts are monthly events that allows Chamber members to mingle and share ideas.
The evening featured a solo guitar performance from John Littlewood, while Chamber members took the opportunity to explore the theater and speak among themselves. Blue Ridge Theater owner Steve Mochen spoke to the crowd of guests, talking about everything going on at and coming up for the theater.
Prizes were given out in a raffle, courtesy of members New River Escape, Medi Home and Health and the Chamber itself.
Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt also spoke, discussing the Chamber's new virtual tour and the reception it's received, their new meeting space The Venue and the Ashe Advantage program.
Leah Privette announced at the gathering that work will soon begin on the Chamber's annual guide, and that member businesses should receive word soon about advertising opportunities. It was also announced the Chamber will be setting up a committee to get individual members more involved.
The next member blast will be Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Ashe County Arts Center in West Jefferson.
