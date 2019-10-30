WEST JEFFERSON — After three years of planning, work, inspections and permits, Boondocks unveiled their new Sky View Deck at the Brew Haus with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 29 from the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce.
On top of one of the tallest buildings in Downtown West Jefferson with a 360-degree view, the deck will be available to book for private events, and will be open to the public when the weather allows during the Brew Haus's hours.
Boondocks owner Gary Brown, the plans for the deck began in 2016, before construction began in 2017. Building codes, red tape and inspections halted the project for months, before all approvals were received in 2019.
Brown said he was very proud of the deck, the work that went into it and the uniqueness it provides. The deck is accessible by going up for flights of stairs, a person must be physically fit and must sign an agreement, which outlines the rules of the deck, before being allowed access.
