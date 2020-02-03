WEST JEFFERSON — Boondocks Brewing Tap Room and Restaurant has been selected to represent North Carolina at the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's Restaurant Industry Awards, with the brewers being named the state's 2020 Restaurant Neighbor Award winner.
Boondocks founder and owner Gary Brown said he was notified via email of the honor, being told, "this award recognizes restaurants for outstanding community service and philanthropy."
"Each year, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation recognizes outstanding restaurants around the country for outstanding community service, diversity and lifetime achievement," according to the NRAEF. "This prestigious award honors restaurants that go above and beyond in community service and aims to inspire other restaurateurs to heed the call for community action."
Brown said that while Boondocks has won various awards in its seven-plus years of existence, this one takes the cake.
"(Awards) are not why I did this," Brown said. "Being recognized for the contribution to the community and the philanthropy part of it, apart from creating the jobs and all of that, that's why I did this. To get that, it's pretty humbling."
Brown added that the award is not about him or what he has done with the restaurant and brewery, but the team he has assembled.
"I lost my ego a long time ago, so it's not even an ego stroke," Brown said. "What it is, for the people that bust their butt day in and day out to allow me and the management to make certain decisions on investing back into the community. If I didn't have such an awesome team we wouldn't be able to do that."
Joining Boondocks in representing North Carolina at the awards are Burke Hospitality and Golden Corral Corporation. The awards ceremony will be held March 4 in Washington D.C.
