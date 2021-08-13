WEST JEFFERSON — On Aug. 5, the Ashe County Chamber officially welcomed Bull’s into their new building in downtown West Jefferson with a special ribbon cutting.
Bull’s, previously Bull’s Boots and Westernwear has recently moved from just behind Mountain Outfitters to the old Friendly Shoe Store in the heart of downtown. The store continues to offer a wide variety of western clothing brands, boots, Yeti Coolers, new homemade jams and salsas, accessories, t-shirts, hats and more.
Owners Brandon and Tracy Vannoy said they couldn’t be happier with the move and spike in business.
“We’ve got great employees and a great manager and it doesn’t work without them,” said Vannoy. “They’re the heart of the business and we worked very hard to put all this together. We opened up our first store 20 years ago and West Jefferson has become a home for us. We appreciate everyone coming out and all that the town does for us.”
Bull’s is located at 13 N Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC 28694. For more info, contact the store at (336) 846-2855 or visit www.bullsboots.com.
