WEST JEFFERSON — Roten Insurance in West Jefferson has announced that for the fifth year in a row, parent company Erie Insurance has been awarded the “Highest Satisfaction with the Auto Experience Purchase Experience” by J.D. Power.
According to a press release customers continue to rate Erie’s auto policy, pricing and agent services the highest in customer satisfaction according, to an annual survey by J.D. Power in 2017.
