WEST JEFFERSON — Walking around West Jefferson this fall, visitors will see something on the sidewalks that normally is only found corn fields, scarecrows. The West Jefferson Business Association is holding its annual scarecrow competition, with local businesses setting up the hay-filled mascots with the chance to win big.
According to West Jefferson Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth, businesses had until Friday, Sept. 20, to set up the scarecrows, each one with a unique and fun design. A panel of judges provided by the Ashe County Arts Council will decide which business walks away with prizes provided by the WJBA.
Eldreth said the business that finishes in first place will receive a free membership for the WJBA, while second places receives $50 off their membership and third place finishers receive $25 off.
All of the top-three finishers will also receive 60 30-second commercial spots on WJBA member radio station WKSK.
