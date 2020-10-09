STATESVILLE — Carolina Farm Credit completed the 2020 director election online and by mail on Oct. 7. The members elected to serve are Dan A. Hunsucker (5-year term), W. Rex Bell (5-year term), and L. Kim Starnes (5-year term).
Hunsucker, of Catawba County, is a full-time farmer whose operation includes beef cattle, hay, corn, wheat and soybeans. In addition to farming, Hunsucker serves on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, Catawba County Board of Health, Catawba County Farm Bureau Board, NC Association of County Commissioners Agricultural Steering Committee and NC Present Use Value Advisory Board. He is also an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where he serves as Vice-President of the church council.
Bell, of Iredell County, is a full-time farmer whose operation consists of corn, hay, soybeans and wheat. He serves as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher at Oakdale Baptist Church.
Starnes, of Rowan County, is a full-time farmer with a row Crop, beef Cattle and poultry operation. Starnes serves on the North Carolina Angus Association Board, as Chairman of the Rowan County Agricultural Advisory Board and as Treasurer of the Miller Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Board. He is a Deacon and Sunday School Director at Trading Ford Baptist Church.
The following stockholders were elected to serve on the 2021 Nominating Committee:
Region 1 – Donald R. Smart, Haywood Co.
Karyn S. Woody, Clay Co. (Alternate)
Region 2 – Vance C. Proctor, III, Catawba Co.
Robert R. Lowman, Burke Co. (Alternate)
Region 3 – Derek L. Smith, Yadkin Co.
Ricky W. Talley, Iredell Co. (Alternate)
Region 4 – Charles R. Thomas, Davidson Co.
David N. Hall, Rowan Co. (Alternate)
Region 5 – Mary Beth Jackson, Moore Co.
John E. Ashe, Jr., Rockingham Co. (Alternate)
Region 6 – Sam I. Kiser, Jr., Alamance Co.
David C. Pope, Orange Co. (Alternate)
In late October, the Board will hold an organizational meeting to appoint committee members and elect the Chair and Vice-Chair.
Carolina Farm Credit is a stockholder-owned cooperative providing financing to full and part-time farmers and agricultural-related businesses and also provides financing for the construction and purchase of homes in 54 counties through 29 branch offices. Other financial services available are credit life insurance, appraisal services, leasing programs and financial planning.
For over 100 years, Farm Credit has been supporting rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.
Carolina Farm Credit serves over 11,000 members with loans outstanding totaling more than $1.7 billion.
The association’s territory covers the Western half of North Carolina, with branch offices located in Albemarle, Asheboro, Asheville, Browns Summit, Burnsville, Carthage, Conover, Ellerbe, Graham, Hendersonville, Jefferson, Lenoir, Lexington, Lincolnton, Monroe, Murphy, Pilot Mountain, Roxboro, Rural Hall, Salisbury, Shelby, Siler City, Sparta, Spindale, Statesville, Taylorsville, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, and Yanceyville.
Directors for Carolina Farm Credit are David M. Coltrane, Chairman, Pleasant Garden; Vickie N. Smitherman, Vice-Chair, East Bend; John M. Barnard, Statesville; E. Bernard Beck, Seagrove; W. Rex Bell, Statesville; Mark A. Bray, Lawsonville; Leslie G. Sparks, DVM, Sparta; Joseph A. Lail, Shelby; Clark M. Newlin, Haw River; Thomas E. Porter, Jr., Concord; Eric McPherson, Snow Camp; D. Kaleb Rathbone, Waynesville; Lewis E. Smith, Lincolnton; L. Kim Starnes, Salisbury; Dr. Alton Thompson, Summerfield.
