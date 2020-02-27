Carolina West Wireless, the premier wireless carrier in western North Carolina, has announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified.
Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, certification confirms seven-out-of-10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Carolina West Wireless. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.
“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified for 2020,” said Slayton Stewart, CEO at Carolina West Wireless. “We make employee experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders and with their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers.”
“We congratulate Carolina West Wireless on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.
Carolina West Wireless was formed in 1991 and is owned by a partnership consisting of Skyline Telephone, Surry Communications and Wilkes Telecommunications. Headquartered in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Carolina West Wireless provides its customers with innovative technology including high speed data and mobile services, the latest wireless devices, and competitive wireless service plans that provide national coverage. For more information, visit www.carolinawest.com or call (800) 235-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.