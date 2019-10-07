WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce has held many ribbon cutting ceremonies for other businesses over the years, so it was a change of pace for them to perform the ceremony for their own location. The Chamber welcomed The Venue to Ashe County Friday, Oct. 4, a meeting space for companies and organizations of all kinds.
The Venue, located next door to the Chamber’s West Jefferson headquarters, was announced at their annual meeting June 18.
The space features a sitting area, which opens into a larger meeting space with multiple tables and chairs. Also included is a back office and an entrance to the adjacent Chamber location.
Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt was quick to point out the contributions from the Chamber’s Board of Directors, and the support they give.
“Those folks have such belief in Ashe County, the Chamber and what we’re doing and I can not be more grateful,” Honeycutt said. “They are so supportive and I’m the luckiest person in the world to come to work for them and for you every day.”
Honeycutt also heaped praise on Chamber staffers Kathleen George and Leah and Robin Privette.
Ashe County Commissioner Larry Dix spoke about The Venue in his section of commissioner comments at the board’s Monday, Oct. 7 meeting, saying the meeting space is a much-needed addition to Ashe County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.