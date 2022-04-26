WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, April 22, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon cutting for the newly established Barks & Co. dog boutique located in downtown West Jefferson.
After Melissa Smith and fiancee Todd Loy moved to Ashe County a few years ago, they knew they wanted to bring something new to the table.
“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to open up a dog shop,” said Smith. “My fiancee and I have been looking for property here for about three or four years and when this building opened up, we knew this was our chance. Anything you can find for a dog, you can find in here.”
The shop has an array of dog treats, toys, food, apparel, clothing and more. A lot of their products are handmade and full of lasting quality.
After the previous renters moved their location back in early March, the couple got started right away and finished their dream project in a month-and-a-half.
“We thought it would be good because it’s something different,” said Loy. “When you go through downtown, you see a lot of different shops and boutiques but there was nothing quite like this.”
Along with all of the goodies they offer, the couple also bring their own dogs, Duke, Tyler and Aidyen into the store so customers can be greeted by joy and the love of furry friends.
The store is located at 210 S. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To learn more about the store, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/barksnco/.
