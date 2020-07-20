JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newest member business, Sweets and Spirits Bakery Cafe, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, July 17.
The restaurant specializes in healthy, keto-friendly items, and is the brainchild of Melanie Smith who found the ketogenic diet when she needed it the most.
"This has been a dream of mine for many years. I started out as a traditional baker and I got very, very unhealthy," Smith said. "I was well over 250 pounds and I was on medications and very sick."
She said that her lifestyle changes not only changed her health for the better, but moved up her future plans. Originally planning to retire to Ashe County down the road, the idea to open the restaurant sped up the move.
The menu includes food for all times of day, drinks and desserts, with all being healthier than the standard variation.
Their hours are Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to www.sweetsandspirits.com or call (910) 352-1499.
