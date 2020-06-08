ASHE COUNTY — In a Zoom conference call featuring dozens of community members from Ashe, Allegheny and Watauga County Tuesday, June 2, leaders of health organizations and chambers of commerce discussed how to keep members of their community safe and provide information about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference included the executive directors of the Ashe, Boone, Allegheny and Blowing Rock chambers of commerce, Ashe Chamber Board Chairman Andy Guion, AppHealthCare Director of Public Health Jennifer Greene and West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price, among others.
They were together to talk about the Share The Love campaign, which Greene said is to help cut through the noise surrounding the pandemic and provide information to locals and visitors to the High Country alike.
“It feels like we are facing new challenges every day, but we are resilient,” Greene said. “We know wearing a face mask or covering is not common in our culture.”
Each chamber leader was given the opportunity to speak, each sharing insight as to the goals of the individual chambers and the issues they are facing in their counties.
Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt said the Ashe chamber’s main objective has and will be supporting small, local businesses through the tough times. Lisa Bottomly of the Allegheny chamber said there was division in the county about wearing a mask, and Charles Hardin of Blowing Rock noted their desire to pivot from the lack of good news to highlighting positivity during the crisis.
Boone Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson said the point of the Share The Love campaign is to have a uniform messaging among the counties. This included signs provided by AppHealthCare for business to put in their windows as a reminder to visitors to be safe.
He added the project’s desire to get local “influencers” on-board, which he said could be anyone from a celebrity from the area to a local who everyone listens to.
Jackson said they have already been working with AppHealthCare to work on a script to be sent out, while SkyLine/SkyBest has already agreed to work on videos going across all three counties.
Honeycutt then showed everyone a video of Ashe County native Taylon Hope Miller, a country singer. In the video, Miller encouraged everyone in Ashe to wear a mask and be careful of the virus.
As the meeting came to an end, and prepared for the phase of rolling out the campaign, Jackson said, “We want you to come here, but we want you to treat our community as you’d treat your own.”
