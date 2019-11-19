ASHE COUNTY — Holiday season is upon Ashe County, bringing with it an influx of visitors all in search of one cherished holiday commodity: Christmas trees.
Christmas tree season provides a notable economic boost for Ashe County, expected to contribute some $100 million to the county just this year, according to Ashe County Cooperative Extension Director Travis Birdsell. Currently, Ashe County sits at second place in the country for Christmas tree production, falling just behind a county in Oregon, Birdsell said.
Through choose-and-cut farms, seasonal workers and in increase in national demand, the Christmas tree industry provides a number of economic benefits for Ashe County.
“The first step of getting dollars spent in Ashe County is to get people here,” Birdsell said. “The choose-and-cut gets people here during the time of year when normally people wouldn’t be as actively traveling to Ashe County.”
Birdsell added that once those people are here, the Ashe County Christmas Tree Association is promoting everything else visitors can do in Ashe County.
“Eat, sleep, play — that’s what we want them to do here while they’re picking our their perfect Christmas tree,” Birdsell said.
Though the industry’s economic impact on the county has increased, Birdsell noted that this year, inventory is tight. Most of the mature trees that are currently being sold were planted during the recession of 2007, Birdsell said.
“Outlooks weren’t as good then, and demand wasn’t as high,” Birdsell said. “Pricing was just barely breaking even.”
In addition, national demand is up despite the decrease in inventory, leading to an increase in value for Christmas trees, Birdsell said.
Rusty Barr, owner of Barr Evergreens, ships Christmas trees across 20 states in the U.S., as far west as Colorado, and grows on about 400 acres of land, he said. This season, Barr is expecting to sell about 35,000 trees, which he said is down compared to previous years.
“Our inventory is just at the state where we didn’t have any extra trees to sell,” Barr said. “We usually harvest between 40,000 to 50,000.”
Even still, Barr said this year’s weather was ideal for a great Christmas tree harvest, and the trees are in great condition. He added that knowing that his trees will stand as a center point in someone’s home during the holiday season makes the 10 years of work worth it.
“That’s the icing on the cake,” Barr said.
Despite a decrease in inventory, both Barr and Birdsell said that there will still be plenty of trees available this season.
“We’re expecting very high traffic for the choose-and-cut season,” Birdsell said. “We believe folks should be able to find a tree this year. They just need to plan and shop early.”
For more information about the choose-and-cut season, Birdsell said people can utilize the Visit NC Farms app, developed by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer services, which provides directions, websites and social media for every choose-and-cut farm in the High Country.
