WEST JEFFERSON — Formerly known as Rosebud Dining & Bakery, 102 N Jefferson Ave. has taken on a new identity as Burgers Y'all. While dining inside or outside, visitors and locals will be provided with an extensive selection of gourmet burgers and sandwiches, as well as old-fashioned milkshakes and floats made with premium Ashby's Sterling ice cream.
The menu is highly customizable and even features dairy free ice cream options in the form of sorbet and sherbet. The restaurant also offers gluten free cones.
Owners Isaac and Tammy Hendricks, along with Kitchen Manager Kesha Ellis were present at the ribbon cutting on Sept. 4 and shared some of the inspiration behind the rebranding of the restaurant and the change in the food stylings offered.
"It has been good change, a very good change for us," Tammy Hendricks said.
"We are building a great team and it has been a great opportunity for the teenagers to be able to come in and work," Hendricks added.
According to Hendricks, there is also a tutor available to work with any teenage staff members to work with in the downstairs area of the restaurant.
The restaurant's website is still under development, but hours of operation and the full menu is available on the Facebook page @Burgersyall.
Burgers Y'all can be reached by calling (336) 846-3663.
