WEST JEFFERSON — The Hon. Micheal D. Duncan informed both parties Thursday, March 26, that he has denied the motion for a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit between the owners of The Hotel Tavern and Old Hotel purchaser Mark Beck. The ruling comes more than three months after a hearing on the matter Dec. 18, 2019.
The ruling was originally expected to be released Dec. 23, 2019, and it would have protected the restaurant during the lawsuit.
Duncan wrote, “I cannot find or conclude that the Plaintiffs (The Hotel Tavern) are likely to succeed on the merits of this case as to Defendant Bridgetree.”
Tavern co-owner Andy Guion was brief with his reply, simply saying, “(Beck) won and we lost.”
“The ruling concludes that the restaurant does not have a lease and the other claims in the lawsuit against me are not valid and dropped. All of our counterclaims against the Hotel Tavern remain,” Beck said, referring to claims of breach of contract, civil conspiracy, trespass, damage to property, unjust enrichment, abuse of process, libel, slander, permissive waste and fraud, Ashe Post & Times previously reported. “Unless we reach an acceptable agreement to settle our differences, we intend to pursue justice within the court system for these claims and the harm that has been done to us.”
Beck noted he and his team would prefer an “acceptable” settlement so all parties can move on, but is willing to fight to receive what they think is due given the damage to reputation they believe they’ve received from The Hotel Tavern’s actions. He added there’s no timetable for the restaurant’s removal, saying there will be negotiations “with the hope of a reasonable parting for both parties.”
Now, Beck said he will move forward with his plans to restore the Old Hotel into a functioning hotel. The renovations began March 2, with the removal of the patio. This lead to a temporary restraining order from The Hotel Tavern, as a power shutoff on the building’s second floor hampered their ability to conduct business.
However, electrical problems discovered by the Ashe County Building Inspections Department added another dimension. Beck said that now the lawsuit is out of the way, the project can get back on track.
“The lawsuit filed by the Hotel Tavern distracted me from working on the restoration, so I am off schedule,” Beck said. “Now that the lease claim against me has been proven to be false, I’m going to get back with planning, which includes applying and gaining approval from the NC Historic Preservation office and US Park Service to do the work. These approvals generally take five months or so. Once this is done, we’ll start swinging hammers and the construction work will likely take a couple of years to complete.”
The Old Hotel was sold by the Woodie family to Beck’s Bridgetree Investments Aug. 1, 2019, for $800,000.
The sale led to a complaint from the owners of The Hotel Tavern, Guion & Lyle Enterprises, on Aug. 29, 2019, alleging that Bridgetree, and the Old Hotel’s former owners, conducted unfair and deceptive trade practices and breached their contract, among other claims, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The complaint led to countersuits from both Bridgetree and the Woodie family. In their Oct. 29, 2019, countersuit, the Woodies denied the existence of The Hotel Tavern’s 2018 lease, while also accusing them of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraud, conversion, trespass and abuse of process. Bridgtree made accusations against Guion & Lyle Enterprises of breach of contract, civil conspiracy, trespass, damage to property, unjust enrichment, abuse of process, libel, slander, permissive waste and fraud, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for this case as they develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.