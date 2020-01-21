WEST JEFFERSON — At halftime of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans Monday, Jan. 13, the 150 greatest college football players were honored. Among them was former NFL running back and 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, who was in West Jefferson on Wednesday afternoon.
Walker spent three years at the University of Georgia, where he won the Heisman, before spending 14 years as a professional football player in the USFL and NFL. Walker’s stories as a legendary athlete include being part of the United States’ bobsleigh team in the 1992 Winter Olympics, going undefeated in a brief mixed martial arts career he began at age 49 and doing thousands of sit-ups and push-ups every day.
Among the long list of Walker’s post-football activities is the Renaissance Man Food Services company, which led to Walker’s stop in Ashe County. Walker and his team visited the Craft Bistro in downtown West Jefferson to go over a potential working relationship with the restaurant owner Jared Yelton, whose team had prepared different meals using food from RMFS.
Walker said his entry into the food industry was not on purpose, but the work ethic he built through years of sports and training has followed him from his time as a pro football player.
“I knew how to work. I didn’t understand the food industry when I first started, but one of the things I tell people all the time is, ‘You may beat me in talent, but you will never outwork me,’” Walker said. He said he put his heart into the business, attending hundreds of food shows trying to introduce people to his products. “People thought that I had lost all of my money, but I was building a company. In my business, I compete against these huge, huge companies.”
Yelton is a lifelong fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, and guests entering Craft Bistro can see a picture of Walker, while still at the school, in addition to a young Yelton.
Yelton said chicken and other products from RMFS are currently being used in recipes at Craft Bistro, and will be for the foreseeable future.
Walker said Yelton probably did not believe Walker and his friend John McIntyre when they said they would come to West Jefferson, but there they were. As Walker and his business associates from RMFS were at the restaurant, they were served samples of the recipes Yelton and his staff had prepared with Walker’s products.
The occasional person would pop in, having been tipped off to the Heisman winner’s arrival, and Walker took the time to talk to and get pictures with every single one.
“It’s still a people thing to me,” Walker said. “I still think talking to a customer, talking to a friend or anyone is the biggest key in selling.”
Walker said it’s key that he trusts in his product and is willing to put his reputation on the line for it — but the more important thing to him are the friends he makes along the way.
