WEST JEFFERSON — The owners of The Hotel Tavern and Old Hotel owner Bridgtree Investments announced in a joint statement that they have settled their differences and are moving on from the dispute that began in August, 2019.
"Guion & Lyle Enterprises, LLC (known as “The Hotel Tavern”) is pleased to announce that Guion & Lyle and Bridgetree Investments, LLC have amicably resolved all their claims and differences between them on a confidential basis. Guion & Lyle Enterprises wishes Bridgetree and the historic Old Hotel success in their future endeavors and Bridgetree wishes the Hotel Tavern success in its future endeavors," the statement read.
The Old Hotel was sold by the Woodie family to Beck’s Bridgetree Investments Aug. 1, 2019, for $800,000.
The sale led to a complaint from the owners of The Hotel Tavern, Guion & Lyle Enterprises, on Aug. 29, 2019, alleging that Bridgetree, and the Old Hotel’s former owners, conducted unfair and deceptive trade practices and breached their contract, among other claims, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The complaint led to countersuits from both Bridgetree and the Woodie family. In their Oct. 29, 2019, countersuit, the Woodies denied the existence of The Hotel Tavern’s 2018 lease, while also accusing them of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraud, conversion, trespass and abuse of process. Bridgtree made accusations against Guion & Lyle Enterprises of breach of contract, civil conspiracy, trespass, damage to property, unjust enrichment, abuse of process, libel, slander, permissive waste and fraud, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The Hon. Michael D. Duncan dismissed the Tavern's claims against Beck in March, writing, “I cannot find or conclude that the Plaintiffs (The Hotel Tavern) are likely to succeed on the merits of this case as to Defendant Bridgetree.”
Beck said at the time of the ruling he and his team preferred an "acceptable" settlement and for all parties to move on. He has said his plan for the building is to restore it into a historical landmark and functioning hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.