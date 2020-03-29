WEST JEFFERSON — The Hon. Micheal D. Duncan informed both parties Thursday, March 26 that he has denied the motion for a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit between the owners of The Hotel Tavern and Old Hotel purchaser Marck Beck. The ruling comes more than three months after a hearing on the matter Dec. 18, 2019.
The ruling was originally expected to be released Dec. 23, 2019, and it would have protected the restaurant during the lawsuit.
Duncan wrote, "I cannot find or conclude that the Plaintiffs (The Hotel Tavern) are likely to succeed on the merits of this case as to Defendant Bridgetree."
The Old Hotel was sold by the Woodie family to Bridgetree Investments Aug. 1 for $800,000. Bridgetree owner Mark Beck said he plans to transform the building back into a historic, functioning hotel, which will take roughly two-and-a-half years of renovations.
The sale led to a complaint from the owners of The Hotel Tavern, Guion & Lyle Enterprises, on Aug. 29, alleging that Bridgetree Investments, and the Old Hotel’s former owners, conducted unfair and deceptive trade practices and breached their contract, among other claims, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The complaint led to countersuits from both Bridgetree and the Woodie family. In their Oct. 29 countersuit, the Woodies denied the existence of The Hotel Tavern’s 2018 lease, while also accusing them of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraud, conversion, trespass and abuse of process. Bridgtree made accusations against Guion & Lyle Enterprises of breach of contract, civil conspiracy, trespass, damage to property, unjust enrichment, abuse of process, libel, slander, permissive waste and fraud, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates for this case as they develop.
