BOONE — Earth Fare, the specialty natural and organic grocery store and full-service supermarket, announced Monday, Feb. 3, that it will start the process of liquidation of all of its stores, including its Boone location, effective immediately.
According to Earth Fare spokesperson Jennifer E. Mercer, stores will be open depending on how long it takes to sell off all its merchandise, but estimates that the closures will take place around the end of February.
The company cited challenges in the retail industry that "impeded the company's progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt."
"As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis," Earth Fare said in a statement. "As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores."
Around 50 people work in an average Earth Fare store, Mercer said. There are around 50 Earth Fare locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Virginia, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, with the corporate office located in Asheville. Most Earth Fare locations are in North Carolina and Florida.
Earth Fare said that all employees were notified of the impending closures and that the company will sell assets, including store fixtures, in the coming days and weeks.
The management office at the Earth Fare location at 178 W. King St. directed questions to Mercer.
