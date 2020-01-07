WEST JEFFERSON — West Jefferson’s newest health clinic, Elevation Health, held an open house Friday, Jan. 3, allowing people to see what all they have to offer.
Opened in November, 2019, the clinic is the culmination of work by Heather Peters, family nurse practitioner, and Maggi Birdsell, a registered dietician. The two, along with their staff work to provide more personalized visits to the doctor’s office.
Birdsell said it was still crazy to her how quickly it all came together, with just a few months separating the decision to start the business and its opening.
Elevation Health works to provide more personalized visits to the doctor’s office. This is often done through lifestyle changes, as Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
As a direct primary care practice, Elevation Health offers services to patients through monthly payment packages rather than traditional billing through insurance. Services for members include yearly physicals, sick visits, basic labs, dietitian consults, virtual visits and direct communication to Peters or Birdsell.
Elevation Health is located at 17 East Buck Mountain Road in West Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.