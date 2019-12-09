WEST JEFFERSON — Elevation Health in West Jefferson held their ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 3, joining the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce and celebrating their recent opening.
Headed by the tag-team of family nurse practitioner Heather Peters and dietitian Maggi Birdsell, Elevation Health works to provide more personalized visits to the doctor’s office.
This is often done through lifestyle changes, as Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
As a direct primary care practice, Elevation Health offers services to patients through monthly payment packages rather than traditional billing through insurance. Services for members include yearly physicals, sick visits, basic labs, dietitian consults, virtual visits and direct communication to Peters or Birdsell.
Elevation Health is located at 17 East Buck Mountain Road in West Jefferson.
