WEST JEFFERSON — Elevation Health, located at 17 East Buck Mountain Road in West Jefferson, is looking to offer a new health care option in Ashe County.
Heather Peters, family nurse practitioner, and Maggi Birdsell, a registered dietician, work jointly together at Elevation Health to provide more personalized visits to the doctor’s office. Peters said one of her biggest goals with opening the direct primary care practice was to spend more quality time with patients.
“The traditional medical setting does not allow very much time to spend with your patients,” Peters said. “I felt that there was a need to spend more time with them to communicate lifestyle changes that could help them versus having to give them more medication for everything.”
Though medication is needed in some cases, Peters added that lifestyle changes can oftentimes be made to avoid taking medication if working closely with a medical provider, which she said is exactly what Elevation Health aims to provide.
“Nutrition is such an important part of someone’s lifestyle,” Peters said. “Being able to collaborate with (Birdsell) and offer that as part of our services is just wonderful.”
Birdsell, who has been practicing nutrition for nearly a decade, said that there is often a disconnect between medical providers and nutrition. For maximum patient success, she said it’s important for providers to understand the relationship between health, nutrition and lifestyle.
“Being able to marry the primary care and the lifestyle and nutrition, and not having to go to a different place for it, was really best case for us and for our patients,” Birdsell said.
As a direct primary care practice, Elevation Health offers services to patients through monthly payment packages rather than traditional billing through insurance. Services for members include yearly physicals, sick visits, basic labs, dietician consults, virtual visits and direct communication to Peters or Birdsell.
“They can shoot us a text, and it comes directly to us,” Peters said.
Through the monthly fee, Peters said Elevation Health can hopefully provide care for people who don’t have insurance or can’t afford it. She added that those with insurance can also become a member.
“It’s so costly to go to a traditional practice because you have to pay for that full visit, which is roughly $100 to $150,” Peters said. “Insurance is very expensive, and people can’t always afford that, but oftentimes they can afford a monthly fee, where they can at least come in and get quality care.”
In addition, Birdsell said that Elevation Health can partner with many of the small businesses in Ashe County that might not be able to afford to provide health insurance as an employer.
“We can provide something that maybe another business can’t provide their employees, and maybe they won’t lose their employees to another company that is offering insurance,” Birdsell said. “We can tailor a package for that employer based on what they need.”
Elevation Health also partners with People’s Drug and Jefferson Drug to provide savings on medication, Peters said. Services are provided for patients of all ages, including children.
“Even at that age, they can be a part of their care,” Peters said.
Both Peters and Birdsell said one of their biggest goals is to provide a place where people can be involved in their care and the decision-making process.
“It’s less about sitting in a room and telling them what to do, and it’s more about taking the time and breaking down the barriers of, ‘Well, why can’t it happen?,’” Birdsell said.
