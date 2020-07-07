BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce on July 6 announced its 2020-21 Executive Committee, along with two new members of the organization’s board of directors.
Scott Elliott assumes the role as chair of the board of directors, the chamber announced. A member of the chamber board since 2016, Elliott has served as superintendent of Watauga County Schools since July 2014.
“Since arriving in Boone, he has worked to improve and develop new relationships between Watauga County Schools and the local business community,” the chamber stated, adding that Elliott has volunteered time to various chamber committees, including the Watauga Leadership Institute, Government Relations and CUE committees.
“I am very excited and honored to step into the board chair role this year and to support the work of this fantastic chamber,” Elliott said in a statement. “The chamber’s staff and members have provided tremendous leadership and support to both our business community and our community at large. We will spend this year further strengthening our relationships with one another as we continue to keep Boone healthy in every possible way.”
Sandy Vannoy, acting dean of Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business, joins the Executive Committee as chair-elect. Vannoy was promoted to her current post in February 2020 after serving as associate dean of graduate programs for six years. She led the school’s professional education and honors programs while working to expand the in-person and online graduate program offerings. The chamber said Vannoy has been active in developing the chamber’s relationship with the Walker College of Business, implementing professional development courses for Program Partners during the 2019-20 Chamber year.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the Boone Chamber of Commerce and its board of directors,” said Vannoy. “To advance economic prosperity and to encourage public/private cooperation that will broaden the economic base and enhance the quality of life in our community. Despite the myriad of challenges related to the coronavirus, the chamber has continued to provide leadership in issues critical to the long-term success of Boone and its stakeholders. I look forward to continuing to serve the chamber and identifying ways the Walker College of Business can partner with the chamber on initiatives that bring value to our community.”
David Still moves into the role of immediate past chair, having led the chamber board of directors for the 2019-20 year. Still assisted with the chamber’s COVID-19 community response while simultaneously guiding the organization through a strategic planning project, set for unveiling in early August. He also remained active in his role as chair of the Watauga Leadership Institute committee, engaging a full curriculum review of the program’s three signature leadership development courses. He also collaborated with Elliott on the creation of the Pioneer Leadership Institute, a youth leadership development program to be added to WLI’s curriculum at an appropriate time in the future.
“I am very proud of the chamber staff and board of directors,” said Still. “Despite all of the challenges and special needs that had to be addressed since March, the group managed to juggle multiple roles while remaining focused on several of the key initiatives we identified a year ago.”
Joe Nash, CPA and manager at Johnson Price Sprinkle PA, remains a member of the Executive Committee and enters his second year as the organization’s Treasurer.
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce adds two members to its board of directors.
Todd Hendley returned to Boone two years ago to serve as manager at Ransom Pub & Event Venue. As a social enterprise, Ransom takes pride in community involvement and local initiatives. Hendley directs the pub’s day-to-day business operations, event hosting and community outreach. A visible face of the local COVID-19 response, he partnered Ransom with Wine to Water and set up a food box program that has distributed over 100,000 free meals to local families in the High Country affected by the health and economic effects of the pandemic.
Kevin White is a Boone native and returned to the area after 10 years away to open Kevin’s Kutz and Barbershop. Having witnessed Boone’s growth over the years, he will further represent the perspective of the expanding number of small businesses in the area comprised of three or fewer employees. White also looks forward to working on ways to improve diversity and expand opportunities for minority-owned businesses in Boone and the High Country.
A total of 14 nominees appeared on the ballot, and nearly 300 votes were cast by chamber members in the annual board of directors election.
“Strong community leadership has never been more important, and we are excited to have these individuals serve the chamber in their various roles on the board of directors,” said David Jackson, president/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our staff is incredibly thankful for the leadership David Still provided to our organization over this past year. His job description certainly expanded as our community faced unprecedented challenges, and we thank him for is daily support and additions to our efforts. We know Dr. Scott Elliott will take the handoff and continue to provide sound advice, creative ideas and unwavering support to our staff during this critical time. Dr. Sandy Vannoy has been a trusted voice since joining our board, and will continue to identify ways that we can combine the strength and resources of the Walker College of Business to help support our local business community, especially during the rebuilding efforts we know we’ll face.”
“Todd Hendley and Kevin White are going to be welcome additions to our board of directors,” Jackson continued. “Both bring the experience of watching Boone grow over the years and will bring valuable perspective to our work moving forward. We are fortunate to have a solid representation of various sizes and types of businesses on our board, and Todd and Kevin’s influence will only help to enhance the impact of this group.”
Hendley and White begin three-year terms that expire in June 2023. A full list of the board of directors can be found at boonechamber.com/board-of-directors.
For more information, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.