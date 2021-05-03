WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Farmers Market opened in full swing on Saturday, May 1. A beautiful spring day was the perfect backdrop for the market and its seasonal opening.

Market Manager Carol Griffith said they could not have asked for a better day.

“The market was full of vendors and we had over 670 people that came through the market,” said Griffith.

Vendors reported a good sales day, according to Griffith.

In all, there are 51 vendors that open up shop at the market on Saturdays.

Vendors include:

Gairl & Tim Barker – Country Gardens

Linda Bennett – The Bread Lady

Wayne Berry – A Berry Patch Farm

Phaedra Boardman – For the Love of all Dogs

Samuel & Ashley Burr – The Burr Nest

Maria Christman – Maria’s Gourmet Desserts Inc

Kelly Clampitt – Kelly Clampitt Photography & Spirit Canoe Lodge

Josh & Meghann Clawson – Triple Peaks Farm

Joe & Beverly Clayton – Joe’s Jamming Woodwords and Blossom Blessings

Martha Colvard – Colvard Farms

Ron Cox – Cold Tuesday Farm

Victoria & Troy Cox – Second Breakfast Farm

Kim Cruickshank – Stag’s Leap Leatherworks

Mike & Dianne Eldreth – Fuzzy Hollar Farm & Crafts

Opal Essick – Essick Jam & Jelly

Sanford Fishel – Fishel Organics

Tom Givins & Berkeley Brown – The Sugar Shack & Abundant Toad Garden

Amanda Gentry & Wendy Painter – Gentry Farm 1821

Alan & Michelle Hanson – Blue Ridge Naturals and Jewelry

Louise Hartzog – Fresh and Dried Flowers

Danny Harvey – Apples Etc, & Piney Creek Products

Shelia Helms – Bare Bottom Farms

Joe Howard – Howard’s Knub

Ricky Hurt – Mountain Roots Farm

Melanie Joyner – Sweets and Spirits Bakery

Ron & Suzanne Joyner – Big Horse Creek Farm

George Katsaudas – Woodworking

Jennifer & Adrienne Ley – Pendle Alpacas

Ben Massey & Darlene Sekerak – Red Hill Farm

Martin McVey – MM Farms

Jamie & Sarah Miles – 7 Stands Farm

Tim & Carolyn Miller – Highland Meadow Cattle Company

Robin Miller – The Baker’s Addict

Bill Moretz – Moretz Mountain Orchard & Farm

Doris Phillips – Quilting in the Mountains

Scot Pope – Vagabond Images

Nancy Potter – Potter Farms

Paul & Bri Raiche – Happy Hens NC

Chuck & Ann Rice – Nature’s Light Candles

John Roberts – Jurkas Farms

Helen & Jerry Roman – Helen’s Products from the Farm

Ann Rose – Rose Mountain Farm

Stephanie & David Shipley – Blue Ridge Valley Farm

Ms V & Kevin Eckardt – Garnet Rose Soap Company

Carrie Vargas – Vargas Family Farms

Johnny Viers – Viers Nursery

Scott Walworth – Woodbine Native Nursery

Hollis & Jay Wild

Cheryl Williams – Grassy Creek Pottery

Linda Wylie – Pottery by Linda

Phil Wylie – Woodworking by Phil

As the world begins to open back up, Griffith expects more locals and tourists will make their way to the corner of North Carolina to visit the Market.

“We are expecting a great market season this year and hope to have more people come through than in 2020,” Griffith said.

The Ashe County Farmers Market is also offering a special Arts and Crafts Expo the second Saturday of each month.

Market hours are each Saturday of the months of May through October, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the market, visit ashefarmersmarket.com.

The Farmers Market is located at 108 Backstreet, West Jefferson.

