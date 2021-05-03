WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Farmers Market opened in full swing on Saturday, May 1. A beautiful spring day was the perfect backdrop for the market and its seasonal opening.
Market Manager Carol Griffith said they could not have asked for a better day.
“The market was full of vendors and we had over 670 people that came through the market,” said Griffith.
Vendors reported a good sales day, according to Griffith.
In all, there are 51 vendors that open up shop at the market on Saturdays.
Vendors include:
Gairl & Tim Barker – Country Gardens
Linda Bennett – The Bread Lady
Wayne Berry – A Berry Patch Farm
Phaedra Boardman – For the Love of all Dogs
Samuel & Ashley Burr – The Burr Nest
Maria Christman – Maria’s Gourmet Desserts Inc
Kelly Clampitt – Kelly Clampitt Photography & Spirit Canoe Lodge
Josh & Meghann Clawson – Triple Peaks Farm
Joe & Beverly Clayton – Joe’s Jamming Woodwords and Blossom Blessings
Martha Colvard – Colvard Farms
Ron Cox – Cold Tuesday Farm
Victoria & Troy Cox – Second Breakfast Farm
Kim Cruickshank – Stag’s Leap Leatherworks
Mike & Dianne Eldreth – Fuzzy Hollar Farm & Crafts
Opal Essick – Essick Jam & Jelly
Sanford Fishel – Fishel Organics
Tom Givins & Berkeley Brown – The Sugar Shack & Abundant Toad Garden
Amanda Gentry & Wendy Painter – Gentry Farm 1821
Alan & Michelle Hanson – Blue Ridge Naturals and Jewelry
Louise Hartzog – Fresh and Dried Flowers
Danny Harvey – Apples Etc, & Piney Creek Products
Shelia Helms – Bare Bottom Farms
Joe Howard – Howard’s Knub
Ricky Hurt – Mountain Roots Farm
Melanie Joyner – Sweets and Spirits Bakery
Ron & Suzanne Joyner – Big Horse Creek Farm
George Katsaudas – Woodworking
Jennifer & Adrienne Ley – Pendle Alpacas
Ben Massey & Darlene Sekerak – Red Hill Farm
Martin McVey – MM Farms
Jamie & Sarah Miles – 7 Stands Farm
Tim & Carolyn Miller – Highland Meadow Cattle Company
Robin Miller – The Baker’s Addict
Bill Moretz – Moretz Mountain Orchard & Farm
Doris Phillips – Quilting in the Mountains
Scot Pope – Vagabond Images
Nancy Potter – Potter Farms
Paul & Bri Raiche – Happy Hens NC
Chuck & Ann Rice – Nature’s Light Candles
John Roberts – Jurkas Farms
Helen & Jerry Roman – Helen’s Products from the Farm
Ann Rose – Rose Mountain Farm
Stephanie & David Shipley – Blue Ridge Valley Farm
Ms V & Kevin Eckardt – Garnet Rose Soap Company
Carrie Vargas – Vargas Family Farms
Johnny Viers – Viers Nursery
Scott Walworth – Woodbine Native Nursery
Hollis & Jay Wild
Cheryl Williams – Grassy Creek Pottery
Linda Wylie – Pottery by Linda
Phil Wylie – Woodworking by Phil
As the world begins to open back up, Griffith expects more locals and tourists will make their way to the corner of North Carolina to visit the Market.
“We are expecting a great market season this year and hope to have more people come through than in 2020,” Griffith said.
The Ashe County Farmers Market is also offering a special Arts and Crafts Expo the second Saturday of each month.
Market hours are each Saturday of the months of May through October, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information on the market, visit ashefarmersmarket.com.
The Farmers Market is located at 108 Backstreet, West Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.